Tornado watch issued for areas west of Edmonton

A tornado watch has been issued for areas west of Edmonton due to conditions that are favourable for thunderstorms, which may produce tornadoes today.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the tornado watch early Monday afternoon, saying, “The most favourable timeframe for tornado development will be later this afternoon into this evening as the thunderstorms move northeast across north-central Alberta.”

Hailstones up to baseball size will accompany any severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado.

The tornado watch is in effect for numerous areas including Parkland County near Entwistle Fallis and Tomahawk, Lac Ste. Anne County near Mayerthorpe and Sangudo, Yellowhead County near MacKay Wildwood and Evansburg and Whitecourt, Edson, Fox Creek and Swan Hills.

The ECCC says if threatening weather approaches, take cover immediately and in the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions: go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelters, and move to a strong building if you can.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

Numerous severe thunderstorm watches are also in effect across central Alberta, with all the alerts available here.