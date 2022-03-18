9 things to do this weekend in Edmonton: March 18 to 20
It’s shaping up to a pretty gorgeous weekend here in Edmonton, and there sure are plenty of things to do to let loose a little.
Whether you want to see a new exhibit at the RAM, hit up Rogers Place to see the Oilers in action or get frightened at Fort Edmonton Park, here are nine things to do this weekend in Edmonton. Let’s go!
Check out an Oilers game
What: The Oilers are fighting for a playoff spot and are looking for a big win against New Jersey on Saturday. Nothing beats an in-person game at Rogers Place, does it?
When: March 19
Where: Rogers Place Arena
Cost: $89-$1,155; tickets can be found here
Paranormal Tours
View this post on Instagram
What: This guided three-hour paranormal tour will take you deep into the shadows of Edmonton’s River Valley. As darkness falls over the Park, you’ll explore three haunted hotspots and learn the basics of conducting paranormal investigations. How frightening!
When: March 20 to April 27, 2022
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
Cost: $65; tickets can be found here
Splash around at the WEM World Waterpark
View this post on Instagram
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or just relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40-$54, tickets can be found here
Visit the Muttart Conservatory
What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience. A new exhibit just opened called “Signs of Spring: Year of the Garden,” and it will surely get you in the spring mindset.
When: Open year-round
Time: From Monday to Tuesday, 10 am to 5 pm, Wednesday and Thursday 10 am to 9 pm, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)
Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online.
Cross Country Skiing
What: Experience the outdoors and get a workout in by cross-country skiing around the city. These trails are accessible, open to everyone, and regularly groomed to accommodate different levels of skiers. Nothing beats some fresh air!
When: Throughout the week
Where: Various locations across Edmonton
Cost: Free
Hit up a Rec Room
View this post on Instagram
What: Get into some gaming at the Rec Room in either South Edmonton Common or West Edmonton Mall; it’s perfect for post-work stress relief. If you are feeling adventurous, try out axe throwing, bowling, or some simulators. Have a little fun this weekend; why not!
When: Hours vary for each location
Where: 1725 99th Street NW Edmonton, Unit 2065, 8882 170th Street NW Edmonton
Cost: Varies for gaming, axe throwing, bowling.
Check out the Royal Alberta Museum
What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections, from its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you about Earth’s past- and present-day species. It’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton this March, and a new exhibit called “Drive: Reimagining the Ride” has just opened, too.
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10-$21; tickets can be found here
Elk Island National Park
What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. It’s just as stunning in the winter as it is in the summer! Do some stargazing or snowshoeing, too.
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter.
Sloth World & Wildlife Rescue
What: Meet a sloth, boas, ferrets, pythons, tortoises, and much more at the Sloth World & Wildlife Rescue exhibit at West Edmonton Mall. This interactive exhibit will include a highly engaging presentation, animal interaction, feeding demonstrations with many types of live animals, and plenty of opportunities for pictures and questions. What a cute thing to check out in Edmonton this month.
When: Now until the end of March
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $12.50 to $14.50, tickets can be found here