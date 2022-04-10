11 things to do this week in Edmonton: April 11 to 17

It’s Easter long weekend and we get into mid-April this week, truly where is this month going? Let’s do some things this week Edmonton!

Whether you want to see an Imagine Dragons concert at Rogers Place, take in a soccer match, or catch a sweet music festival, here are 11 things to do this week in Edmonton. Let’s get into it!

What: They are one of the biggest rock bands on the planet and Imagine Dragons hits up Rogers Place Arena this Wednesday. We sure have missed the thrill of concerts and live music, so grab some tickets and have a wicked time!

When: April 13

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $89 – $1,020.57; tickets can be found here

What: It’s the sole home game of the week, AND it’s on a Saturday? Party. Watch the Oilers as they welcome the Golden Knights at Rogers Place in what will surely be one heck of a game. It’s also the fan appreciation game, so who knows what will be done!

When: April 16

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $105-$900; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Backyard (@thebackyardyeg)

What: This outdoor celebration is arriving in the city this week with two days of fun in store. We are so on board for great concerts with food truck treats and some good drinks. What a party!

When: April 15 and April 16

Where: Locations around Edmonton

Cost: $25+ for GA

What: It’s always a fun time at the zoo, and with more than 350 animals to learn about, you could definitely spend a full day here! From the massive ones to the small ones, they are all important. We can’t wait to see the red pandas, tbh.

When: Closed Monday to Wednesday, open 10 am to 4 pm Thursday to Sunday

Where: 13315 Buena Vista Road

Cost: $10.95

What: The crew is back as FC Edmonton welcomes York United at Clarke Field. It’s just the second game of the season, so get out there and cheer them on!

When: April 15

Where: 11000 Stadium Road NW

Cost: Varies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)

What: This guided three-hour paranormal tour will take you deep into the shadows of Edmonton’s River Valley. As darkness falls over the park, you’ll explore three haunted hotspots and learn the basics of conducting paranormal investigations. How frightening!

When: March 20 to April 27, 2022

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $65; tickets can be found here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta, and check out the new exhibit Tiffany Shaw: Edmonton River Valley. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished too — why not!

When: Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm, Thursdays are 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or just relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40-$54; tickets can be found here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience. A new exhibit just opened called Signs of Spring: Year of the Garden and it will surely get you in the spring mindset.

When: Open year-round

Time: From Monday to Tuesday, 10 am to 5 pm, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 am to 9 pm, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joelle Burke (@joelleblaiseburke)

What: Get into some gaming at the Rec Room in either South Edmonton Common or West Edmonton Mall; it’s perfect for post-work stress relief. If you are feeling adventurous, try out axe throwing, bowling, or some simulators. Have a little fun this week– why not!

When: Hours vary for each location

Where: 1725 99th Street NW Edmonton, Unit 2065, 8882 170th Street NW Edmonton

Cost: Varies for gaming, axe throwing, bowling.

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections, from its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you about Earth’s past- and present-day species. It’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton this April, and a new exhibit called “Drive: Reimagining the Ride” has just opened, too.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10-$21; tickets can be found here