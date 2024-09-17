8 things that Edmontonians LOVE to complain about

Edmonton is a beautiful city with friendly people and no shortage of things to see and do, but we’re not without our issues. You also don’t have to go very far to find out what those problems are, as Edmontonians are more than happy to tell you.

While we tend to be our worst critics, we are ultimately lucky to live where we do.

Regardless, here are eight things that Edmontonians love to complain about:

That it’s too cold

For much of the year, Edmonton is entrapped in an icy spell where the sun never shines, and temperatures plummet to -40°C. Can you really blame us for wanting to sound off a bit about the weather?

There’s always construction

Nobody enjoys dealing with construction, but people get particularly annoyed with it here in Edmonton, especially when projects are only partially finished by the time they should be open and operational.

Crime

You probably know at least one or two people who have had their catalytic converter stolen.

Snow removal

Even as a winter city, sometimes it feels like we are waiting forever for a snowplow to come by and help us get out of our neighbourhood. Why do we live somewhere with this much snow and ice?!

Other drivers on the road

Edmonton drivers are a special breed. There are the beat-up minivans that travel 20 km/hr below the posted speed limit in between both lanes, flashy cars that attempt to reach 200 km/h per hour on the Henday, and the “Edmonton left turn,” in which as many cars as possible try to turn left on a yellow light, among many other examples of Edmonton drivers being the absolute worst.

That it’s boring here

Although Edmonton has a lot to offer, not every weekend can be festival-filled extravaganzas. Sure, there are times when it can be pretty dull here, but that’s what we get for living hundreds of kilometres into the middle of the prairie, away from the rest of civilization.

Potholes are abundant

You may hate it, but wheel alignment shops are certainly happy for pothole season to arrive after all the snow and ice melts, revealing a tough terrain.

Public transit woes

Nothing takes the edge off your bus not showing up like a few choice words — especially when it’s -20°C out, and you’ve already been waiting outside for half an hour.