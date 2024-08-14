The City of Edmonton says these jobs are in highest demand

If you’re considering a new career, check out some of the highest in-demand jobs with the City of Edmonton.

We reached out to the city to find out some details on interesting/in-demand jobs they currently have up for grabs, and there are plenty to check out!

“The City of Edmonton is a diverse and well-regarded employer, creating career opportunities for locals and newcomers,” Cyndil Taylor, acting chief people officer, told Daily Hive.

“Competitive pay and benefits, inclusive hiring programs and hybrid work where possible are part of what makes the City of Edmonton a top employer in Alberta’s capital region.”

Check out their selection of positions that span a variety of specialties:

Truth and Reconciliation Positions

The City is looking for people committed to Truth and Reconciliation and anti-racism initiatives. Work involves engaging with the community, including Indigenous Elders, and implementing the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action. Roles involve advancing anti-racism initiatives and Truth and Reconciliation commitments through projects, policy review, and educational workshops on the Indigenous Framework.

Job postings include Indigenous Framework Operations Coordinator and Strategic Project Advisor – Reconciliation

Recreation and Sport

There is a wide range of roles with the City of Edmonton, whether your passion lies in sports, art, drama, outdoor recreation, parks, nature, or zoo activities. These roles are designed to enrich the lives of countless Edmontonians and enhance the city’s liveability and vibrancy.

Job postings include Parks Programs Assistant, Aquatic Fitness Instructor, Lifeguard, Program Lead – Root for Trees and Program Specialist – Stained Glass

Development and Permitting

The City says these roles are responsible for examining plans and permit applications to ensure that new construction and renovated buildings and structures meet safety code standards and maintain environmental protection practices.

Job postings include Building Inspector, Safety Codes Officer

Trades

The City is looking for skilled trades workers who can keep the city running smoothly and safely by operating in various settings, from recreation centres to fire halls to golf courses and the zoo.

Job postings include Heavy Equipment Technician (the City says more will be posted in the fall)

Engineering and Technologists

There are a wide variety of career options and advancement opportunities in engineering. Engineers influence street design, transportation safety, and the look and feel of a new or rehabilitated subdivision. Current projects include the LRT Valley Line: West, William Hawrelak Park Rehabilitation, exploring Hydrogen and Electric buses and the District Energy Strategy.

Job postings include Traffic Signals Project Engineer, Engineering Project Manager and Senior Environmental Professional