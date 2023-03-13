News

Spring is on the way: Temperatures set to rise this week in Edmonton

Allison Stephen
|
Mar 13 2023, 7:05 pm
DarwelShots/Shutterstock

Now is probably a good time to pick up some washer fluid because Edmonton is set to warm up this week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts sunny days and highs above freezing this week, a welcome change from the bitterly cold temperatures we’ve been experiencing recently.

It’s been a long and cold winter here in Edmonton, but sunnier days are upon us, and it’s finally feeling like spring is about to arrive.

Thursday’s high of 3°C will feel downright balmy, but it also means a LOT of snow is about to melt.

Environment Canada

Look at Friday hitting a high of 4°C! Saturday will be our high point this week at 6°C. We love to see it!

Sunday’s high cools off slightly to 5°C, but after our endless winter season, we surely appreciate the weather we are set to receive in Edmonton!

