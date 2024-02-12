Super Bowl MVP Mahomes has an interesting Edmonton connection

One of the NFL’s brightest stars has an interesting connection to the City of Edmonton.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his third MVP award and third championship on Sunday after defeating the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Most career playoff wins by a QB: Tom Brady – 35

Joe Montana – 16

Patrick Mahomes – 15 pic.twitter.com/KYiLKWSzu9 — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) February 12, 2024

The 28-year-old was born in Tyler, Texas, in 1995, but has the slightest connection that links him and his family to the Alberta capital. It sounds improbable, but it’s true. It’s all thanks to his father, Pat Mahomes Sr., who had a career as a professional baseball player.

Mahomes Sr. spent 11 seasons pitching in the Major Leagues between 1992 and 2003. He played with the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

When his career was winding down, he decided to play in the minor leagues and signed with the Edmonton Trappers in 2004, who were the affiliate of the Montreal Expos at the time. Mahomes Sr. split his playing time between three different teams that season, in Albuquerque and Nashville, so it wasn’t a significant amount of time.

According to archived stats from that season, Mahomes Sr. acted as a closer for the Trappers and only pitched 24 innings before leaving for Nashville. That being said, there is no proof that Mahomes Jr. ever actually lived in the city during his father’s brief stint with the team. Given that minor leaguers usually bounce around from city to city, it is probably unlikely.

Here is a look at Mahomes Sr. with the Mets in 1999.

Though it might not be as juicy as Mahomes living in Edmonton during his childhood, it’s still pretty cool that Edmontonians can watch one of the greatest Super Bowl performers of this generation and pull out a fun fact that connects him to the city.

It will be something that the city can hang their hat onto when it comes to the Super Bowl, at least until Sherwood Park native and current Carolina Panthers running back Chubba Hubbard wins a Super Bowl of his own.