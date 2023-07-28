Father taken to hospital following stabbing outside Taste of Edmonton

Edmonton Police Service says a father was stabbed last weekend after he went to pick up his family at the Taste of Edmonton Festival.
On July 22, around 11:25 pm, four people were leaving the festival and were heading toward 96th Street and 102A Avenue, where they were being picked up.
As they got closer to the vehicle, the group was “approached and harassed by a male and female suspect.”
The male suspect then reportedly pulled a knife and stabbed the father. Both suspects ran eastbound from the area afterward, police told Daily Hive.
Police and EMS responded but were unable to locate the suspects.
The father was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The stabbing is still under investigation.