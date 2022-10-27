Here we snow: Edmonton set to see a wintry blast early next week

Edmonton has lucked out with a gorgeous fall, but it’s starting to look like old man winter is bringing some snow to the city early next week.

According to the forecast from The Weather Network, YEG could see a string of days with the potential for flurries.

After a lovely weekend, things start to take a turn on Monday, with wet snow in the forecast and a high of 7°C and a low of -4°C.

Tuesday and Wednesday are flat-out forecasted to be light snow throughout the day, with around five centimetres falling on Tuesday and two to four centimetres on Wednesday.

It’s looking like Edmonton won’t even rise above the freezing mark on Wednesday too, with a chilly high of -2°C. Ooof, we are on the hunt for our warm mittens right now!

Edmonton did have a solid run of evading significant snowfall this fall though, and if you check out the past 10 years of data, it will make you feel a little better about the potential snowfall.