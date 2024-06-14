A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Edmonton

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Edmonton and the surrounding area, saying conditions are favourable for the development of severe storms that could produce strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.
The thunderstorms are expected to hit the city on Friday afternoon and evening, ECCC says.
The alert is in effect for Edmonton, Sherwood Park, and St. Albert.
“Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall,” ECCC says.
It’s shaping up to be an active day weather-wise across the province, with the risk of storms that could produce large hail and an isolated tornado developing across Alberta.
With files from Laine Mitchell