Roundtrip flights from Edmonton to a spot in the Caribbean are nearly 50% off right now

Make your tropical dreams come true when you snag this wicked deal to fly from Edmonton to a spot in the Caribbean for just $707 roundtrip.

Right now, Air Canada is offering flights from Edmonton to Saint Lucia in the Caribbean for a mere $707 return. Usually, the cost of jetting off to the gorgeous community is $698 more.

If you have been debating on going, consider this your sign to book this deal and save a huge amount of cash.

You can find comfort when you book during the chilly winter weather in Edmonton that you’ll be spending some time on the stunning beaches and splashing around in the warm, clear ocean later this year. How lovely!

There are also other flight options if you want to pay a lot more, with other flights going as high as $10,654 a ticket.

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights Enter Edmonton (YEG) to Saint Lucia (PVR) Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in June 2023.

The lowest price we found was $707 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing June 10, returning June 16

When seeking deals on airfare, also be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.