People are getting nostalgic over the songs that remind them of Edmonton

Is there one song that no matter where you are, you can flip on and instantly be reminded of home?

Someone on Reddit posed the question online, asking what song reminded them of Edmonton, and the responses are pretty dang good. Some will make you feel nostalgic, while others are just a part of our culture at this point.

These are some of the songs that people say remind them of Edmonton.

“Well there are a couple actual Edmonton songs,” one comment said.

“‘Edmonton’ by Rural Alberta Advantage (in particular enjoy the Purple Night line), ‘Whyte Avenue’ by The Wheat Pool, and ‘Vampire Alberta Blues’ by John K. Sampson — so good and feels so real.”

Many agreed that Four Strong Winds by Neil Young was a perfect Edmonton song, especially with its ties to Folk Festival.

“‘Four Strong Winds!’ Sung by everyone as the last song to close out the Folk Fest every year,” someone wrote.

“THE LEGEND OF THE CHEVY FARM GREW HERE IN THE WEST. You’re welcome,” wrote another.

“The Chevy Farm” may as well be the city’s anthem.

“‘Oliver Square’ by Cadence Weapon,” a commenter wrote.

One person said , “Anything from the great KD Lang. She had a local band called KD Lang and The Reclines back in the late ’80s.”

What song reminds you of Edmonton? Let us know in the comments.