$10.6M year-round activity centre being built in Edmonton's river valley

A brand-new activity centre is being built in Edmonton’s river valley, set to serve a wide range of sports and cultural programming in the heart of the city.

The outdoor activity centre will be the Edmonton Ski Club‘s new permanent home. It will support sports and cultural programming with partners that include the Edmonton Folk Music Festival, the Indigenous Sport Council, Action for Healthy Communities, and Girls in Sport Alberta.

The building will be the new home of the Edmonton Ski Club’s Outdoor Activity Centre.

“Over the decades, we’ve seen thousands of Albertans enjoy our facilities and we’re ready to carve out the next piece of our history, to support the next generation of community builders, athletes, and Olympians who will visit our hill,” the Edmonton Ski Club writes.

The state-of-the-art facility will accommodate a range of participants, from people facing barriers to Olympic-level athletes.

“It will mean more folks enjoying our city’s backyard, more capacity to support our athletes, and a new hub for community building.”

Until the new facility is finished, the Edmonton Ski Club has set up modular buildings at the ski hill to offer guest services, equipment rentals, and a day lodge/warm-up space.

Construction is set to begin in the fall of this year, with the anticipated opening date for public use in the Winter of 2025/2026.

Alberta Major Projects estimates the project’s cost at $10.6 million. Of that, $6.6 million is coming from the Government of Canada’s Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program, while a further $4.8 million is coming from the City of Edmonton.

“As progress develops, we’ll have more information about important milestones in our project. We’re looking forward to welcoming you to the new facility!”

We love seeing new developments in and around YEG and can’t wait to see how this community centre will bring even more vibrancy to the Edmonton River Valley.