Here's what's open and closed in Edmonton on New Year's Day 2023

New Year’s Day in Edmonton offers a number of options for city services, sweet eats, and entertainment.

If you’re not into staying in and want to spend your holiday outside of the house, check out our list of what’s open and closed in Edmonton on January 1, 2023, below.

It’s important to note that since New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday in 2022, many workplaces are observing the statuary holiday on Monday, January 2.

Movie theatres

Cineplex Entertainment and Landmark Cinemas both have their doors open for moviegoers who want to grab some popcorn, snacks, and chill in a comfy cinema seat.

Each Cineplex theatre opens 30 minutes prior to its first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after its last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes prior to the day’s first showtime.

For your closest movie theatre’s New Year’s Day showtimes, please visit Cineplex’s and Landmark Cinemas‘ websites.

Where:

Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas

Cineplex Cinemas North Edmonton VIP

Cineplex Odeon Windermere Cinemas VIP

Cineplex Manning Town Centre

Landmark Cinemas Tamarack Edmonton

Landmark Cinemas 9 Edmonton City Centre

Scotiabank Theatre Edmonton

Ski hills

There are plenty of stunning ski hills around Edmonton that will be open on New Year’s Day, and if you’re willing to put up with the holiday crowds, they’ll make for an ideal day off.

Where:

Snow Valley Ski Hill

Sunridge Ski Area

Rabbit Hill Snow Resort

Edmonton Ski Club

Skating rinks

There are a number of outdoor skating rinks located across the city, and, if the weather permits, they’ll be open to the public on January 1.

Where:

Victoria Park Skating oval

Victoria Park Iceway

The rink near Shelter 2 in William Hawrelak Park

Outdoor skating area at The Meadows Community Recreation Centre

Jackie Parker Park rink

Castle Downs Park rink

ICE District Plaza rink

Rundle Park outdoor rinks/Iceway

City Hall Plaza skating rink

William Hawrelak Park lake

Tobogganing

Edmontonians will be able to head over to one of the city’s seven designated sledding hills on January 1 to enjoy a fun day on the slopes — for free!

West Edmonton Mall Waterpark

The West Edmonton Mall Waterpark will be open from 11 am to 5 pm on Sunday, January 1.

…and here’s what won’t be open:

Aquatics, Leisure, and Fitness Centres: The city says statutory holiday hours and some facility closures will be in effect at recreation centres on Monday, January 2. Memberships at any level will be accepted at any facility that remains open during statutory holidays. Check here for specific locations. There will be no registered programs on January 1.

Attractions: The Edmonton Valley Zoo will be open just for Zoominescence on Sunday, January 1, 2023. As of January 2, 2023, the zoo will return to its regular operational hours of 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday to Sunday. The zoo will be closed Monday to Wednesday.

The Muttart Conservatory will be closed on Sunday, January 1 and will be open from 10 am to 4:30 pm on Monday, January 2.

Edmonton Transit: LRT services will operate under the Sunday service schedule on New Year’s Day, and will operate under the Saturday service scheduled on Monday, January 2.

Cart Collection: There will be no Assisted Waste service on January 1, 2023.

Parking: No payment is required for on-street parking on January 1. The Impound Lot will be closed on January 1.