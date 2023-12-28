Here's what's open and closed in Edmonton on New Year's Day 2024
New Year’s Day in Edmonton offers a number of options for city services, sweet eats, and entertainment.
If you’re not into staying in and want to spend your holiday outside of the house, check out our list of what’s open and closed in Edmonton on January 1, 2024, below.
Movie theatres
Cineplex Entertainment and Landmark Cinemas both have their doors open for moviegoers who want to grab some popcorn and snacks and chill in a comfy cinema seat.
Each Cineplex theatre opens 30 minutes prior to its first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after its last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes prior to the day’s first showtime.
For your closest movie theatre’s New Year’s Day showtimes, please visit Cineplex’s and Landmark Cinemas‘ websites.
Where:
Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas
Cineplex Cinemas North Edmonton VIP
Cineplex Odeon Windermere Cinemas VIP
Cineplex Manning Town Centre
Landmark Cinemas Tamarack Edmonton
Landmark Cinemas 9 Edmonton City Centre
Scotiabank Theatre Edmonton
Ski hills
There are plenty of stunning ski hills around Edmonton that will be open on the holiday, and if you’re willing to put up with the holiday crowds, they’ll make for an ideal day off.
Where:
Snow Valley Ski Hill
Sunridge Ski Area
Rabbit Hill Snow Resort
Edmonton Ski Club
Skating rinks
There are a number of outdoor skating rinks located across the city, and if the weather permits, they’ll be open to the public on January 1.
Where:
Victoria Park Skating Oval
Victoria Park Iceway
Outdoor skating area at The Meadows Community Recreation Centre
Jackie Parker Park rink
Castle Downs Park rink
ICE District Plaza rink
Rundle Park outdoor rinks/Iceway
City Hall Plaza skating rink
Tobogganing
Edmontonians will be able to head over to one of the city’s seven designated sledding hills on January 1 to enjoy a fun day on the slopes — for free!
West Edmonton Mall Waterpark
The West Edmonton Mall Waterpark will be open from 11 am to 5 pm on Sunday, January 1.
…and here’s what won’t be open:
Aquatics, Leisure, and Fitness Centres: The city says statutory holiday hours and some facility closures will be in effect at recreation centres on Monday, January 1. Memberships at any level will be accepted at any facility that remains open during statutory holidays. Check here for specific locations. There will be no registered programs on January 1.
Attractions: The Edmonton Valley Zoo will be open just for Zoominescence on Sunday, January 1, 2024. As of January 3, 2024, the zoo will return to its regular operational hours of 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday to Sunday. The zoo will be closed Monday to Wednesday.
The Muttart Conservatory will be open from 10 am to 5 pm on Monday, January 1.
Other City services
Edmonton Transit: LRT services will operate under the Sunday service schedule on January 1.
Parking: No payment is required for on-street parking on January 1. The Impound Lot will be closed on January 1.