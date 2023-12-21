Olivier Rodrigue delivers another dominant performance for Oilers' AHL affiliate

Is it time for Olivier Rodrigue to get his shot with the Edmonton Oilers?

The 23-year-old goaltender is having a fantastic start to the season with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL. Unfortunately, his playing time has been cut into since Jack Campbell’s arrival, but he has continued to be rock solid whenever called upon.

After Daily Hive discussed the possibility of Rodrigue getting an opportunity with the Oilers, the young netminder went out later that evening and kicked aside 38 of the 40 shots he faced in a 4-2 win over one of the AHL’s best, the Calgary Wranglers. Through seven starts this season, he now owns a 2.14 goals-against average (GAA) along with a .938 save percentage (SV%).

What makes Rodrigue so intriguing is that he appears to have the potential to be a long-term solution in the crease for the Oilers, resulting in plenty of fans wanting to see him get an opportunity. Currently, Calvin Pickard is holding onto that role, though it’s crystal clear head coach Kris Knoblauch doesn’t have much confidence in him, handing him just three starts since he was called up in early November.

Whether Rodrigue gets called up remains to be seen, but what is clear is that he needs playing time. It sounds odd to suggest the NHL may help with that, but he has been relegated to backup duties ever since Campbell was sent down. Perhaps with Campbell’s struggles, that will begin to change, as Rodrigue is quickly proving he is more than capable of being a starting netminder at the AHL level. The more playing time he gets, the better it is for the future of the Oilers.

The Condors’ next game is set to take place tomorrow night versus the Tucson Roadrunners. Though nothing has been confirmed yet, Oilers fans should be hoping that Rodrigue is given the start.