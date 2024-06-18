Ex-Oilers player Yamamoto is getting married to longtime girlfriend

Former Edmonton Oilers first-round pick Kailer Yamamoto is getting married to his longtime girlfriend.

The 25-year-old Seattle Kraken forward announced his engagement to Bailey Williams last night on Instagram. The couple has been dating since at least 2016, which would make their relationship at least eight years long.

The location of the proposal is not entirely clear, but it looks like Yamamoto decided to do it beachside.

“A million times yes,” Williams said in the caption of the post announcing the engagement.

Oilers fans have already flooded the post with congratulatory messages. Even current Oilers forward Warren Foegele sent over well wishes in the comments.

“Congrats!! Let’s ride,” Foegele commented.

The date for the wedding has yet to be revealed.

Though Yamamoto is no longer a member of the Oilers, he still has plenty of fans in the Alberta capital. The Spokane, Washington, native was drafted 22nd overall by the Oilers in 2017 and spent parts of six seasons playing in Edmonton.

During that span, he appeared in 244 games as an Oiler and put up 50 goals and 118 points. He broke out in the 2021-22 season with his first 20-goal season and a career-high 41 points. However, he struggled to reach those highs the following year as he managed just 10 goals and 24 points in 2022-23.

After Edmonton got eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round of the 2023 NHL playoffs, the Oilers opted to trade Yamamoto to the Detroit Red Wings to save on cap space. Detroit then bought the remainder of his contract out, leaving Yamamoto to sign a one-year contract with his hometown Kraken.

As the summer approaches, Yamamoto is without a contract for the upcoming season and is an RFA.