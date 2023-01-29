With NHL Trade Deadline fast approaching, rumours are swirling around the Edmonton Oilers.

According to Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman’s report on “Hockey Night in Canada,” the Oilers are interested in Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Bjugstad as a candidate to shore up Edmonton’s centre depth.

Friedman dropped the report on Saturday night, saying that the Oilers are “one of the teams” intrigued by the 30-year-old American, who has 11 goals, 10 at even strength this season.

“It’s an easy contract for teams to handle, $900k,” Friedman added. “The NHL lead in shootout goals this tear is four, [and] he’s got three, and those are points you need to get into the playoffs.”

Through 50 games this season, Bjugstad has 21 points, scoring at a similar rate to his career-high years with the Flordia Panthers, where he potted 19 goals and 49 points in 2017-18.

Patience paid off for Nick Bjugstad. 🎥 @lawtigers Play of the Week pic.twitter.com/z97WCTIoU5 — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) January 21, 2023

At six-foot-six, Bjugstad is a sizeable centre enjoying a bounceback season and could boost any team looking to push toward the playoffs or make a deeper run than they would without him.

For Edmonton, sitting first in the Western Conference wildcard at 60 points, there isn’t much of a buffer, and the former Minnesota Wild forward could give them a boost heading into the season’s final stages.

The Calgary Flames and Colorado Avalanche are both three points behind the Oilers, with Colorado holding two games in hand.

“Nick Bjugstad has played so well at center for us. His size is very intriguing with the skating and his ability to get the puck,” Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong told NHL.com’s Mike Zeisberger. “He’s an unbelievable team guy, so he’s going to attract some attention for sure.”

There’s no doubt about who will play the top minutes for the Oilers if they make the NHL Playoffs, but for centre depth, Bjugstad, a Florida Panther of seven seasons, could prove a savvy addition.

The NHL Trade Deadline is set March 3.