Oilers sign undrafted 19-year-old to entry-level contract

The Edmonton Oilers have signed Ottawa 67’s forward Brady Stonehouse to a three-year entry-level contract.

Stonehouse, who has been passed over twice in the NHL draft, attended the Oilers rookie camp this September. He made a quick impression on both management and coaching staff, and was able to score a goal at the Young Stars Classic in Penticton against the Calgary Flames.

As a result of the good impression, Stonehouse was able to remain with the Oilers through the early stages of training camp before being returned to the OHL’s 67’s on Sept. 26.

Stonehouse is coming off of a season with the 67’s in which he scored an impressive 37 goals in 68 games. He played a big part in his team’s incredible 51-12-5 record, as his 37 goals led his team big a wide margin, with Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Luca Pinelli finishing second at 29.

“I’ve been working at it for awhile now,” Stonehouse said after signing with the Oilers. “My parents have made a lot of sacrifices for me. The days, the nights they put in, the money they put into me training. They let me live in Ottawa for the summer for me to reach my goals.

“It’s just starting now, the works just getting started, but this is the first step in the right direction. The next goal is to make the NHL. That’s what I want to do, that’s every kids dream, so I’m going to keep working towards my dream.

A dream come true 💭 Congratulations to 67’s forward @bstoney1717 on signing with the @EdmontonOilers! pic.twitter.com/AFM0WG5t2u — Ottawa 67’s (@Ottawa67sHockey) October 5, 2023

Stonehouse and his family aren’t alone in sharing the excitement of his signing, as 67’s general manager James Boyd was quick to acknowledge how proud he is of the young forward.

“We are extremely excited that Brady has earned an NHL contract,” Boyd said. “He has shown consistent development throughout his time in the Ontario Hockey League, and achieving this important career milestone is most deserved.”

Stonehouse will look to finish strong in what will be his last year in the OHL. With his contract being signed, he will make the jump to professional hockey next season as he looks to accomplish his goal of becoming an NHL player.