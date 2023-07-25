Oilers' projected lines for opening night next season

The Edmonton Oilers are heading into the 2023-24 season with a bitter taste of how their playoff run unfolded months ago.

The Oilers entered the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs as one of the biggest favourites, only to lose to the eventual Cup-winning Vegas Golden Knights in the second round. It was a disappointing exit, but thanks in large part to their dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, they should compete again next season.

Due to how tight they are to the salary cap limit, general manager Ken Holland wasn’t able to make many changes this offseason. That said, he was able to make an addition to the top six forward group by adding Connor Brown on a one-year deal. He also re-signed Mattias Janmark while trading away Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin. Nick Bjugstad chose to sign as a free agent with the Arizona Coyotes, while Devin Shore and Ryan Murray remain UFAs.

With the changes, there will be some new looks for the Oilers’ lines this upcoming season, particularly up front. Here is a look at what they could be on opening night:

Forward lines

Zach Hyman – Connor McDavid – Connor Brown

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Leon Draisaitl – Evander Kane

Dylan Holloway – Ryan McLeod – Warren Foegele

Mattias Janmark – Lane Pederson – Derek Ryan

Extras: Drake Caggiula, Raphael Lavoie

There are still some question marks here, the main being that Ryan McLeod still needs to be signed. Assuming a deal is worked out before training camp, he will be expected to center the third line, though Nugent-Hopkins could get shifted into that role at times as well.

Holland may still be looking to add another forward to this group, though doing so with his limited cap space will be challenging. If he does find a way to make it happen, Lane Pederson would be the man sliding out.

Defensive pairings

Darnell Nurse – Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm – Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak – Vincent Desharnais

Extras: Philip Broberg

Despite struggling together last season, it seems likely that Nurse and Ceci will begin the year playing alongside each other. Jay Woodcroft may mix things up if those struggles continue, though breaking up the Ekholm/Bouchard pairing wouldn’t be easy to do given how well they mesh. Of course, like McLeod, Bouchard also needs a contract.

There is also the chance that the organization wants to make Broberg a regular, which could result in him having to play on his off-side while Desharnais is demoted to the press box.

Goalies

Stuart Skinner

Jack Campbell

No surprises between the pipes here, as the Oilers will be running it back with the same duo from a season prior. Skinner was fantastic in his rookie campaign and was a runner-up for the Calder Trophy as a result. Campbell, however, really struggled and will be looking for a bounce-back season to help justify the five-year, $25 million deal he was given last offseason.