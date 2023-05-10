McDavid closing in on Gretzky's record, named Ted Lindsay Award finalist

Connor McDavid has been named a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award for a sixth straight time, and the Edmonton Oilers captain appears to be a shoo-in to win it yet again.

McDavid, along with San Jose Sharks defenceman Erik Karlsson and Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak, are finalists for the NHLPA award, given annually to the “most outstanding player” as voted by the players.

McDavid, who led the NHL in goals (64), assists (89), and points (153), has a realistic shot at catching Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record for this award, which was renamed in 2010.

Gretzky is one of 11 players to be named most outstanding player multiple times, with the Great One taking home the award five times. At age 26, McDavid has already won the Ted Lindsay Award three times and looks poised to win it for a fourth time — which would tie Mario Lemieux for second.

McDavid took home the award in 2017, 2018, and 2021. His Oilers teammate, Leon Draisaitl, won in 2020.

Multiple Ted Lindsay Award winners

Gretzky 5

Lemieux 4

McDavid 3

Crosby 3

Ovechkin 3

Jagr 3

Lafleur 3

Hasek 2

Messier 2

Dionne 2

Esposito 2