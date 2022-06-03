SportsHockeyOilers

NHL fines Kassian for shenanigans at Oilers bench in Game 2

Aaron Vickers
Aaron Vickers
Jun 3 2022, 4:40 pm
Zach Kassian is feeling fined. 

The Edmonton Oilers forward was issued a $2,500 citation by NHL Player Safety on Friday morning for unsportsmanlike conduct in Thursday’s 4-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final.

Kassian ripped off the helmet of Avalanche defenceman Bowen Byram after Byram had been knocked into the bench by Oilers forward Josh Archibald. He was flagged for interference on the play, and Byram was assessed a minor for roughing. 

Kassian played a total of 6:43 in the game and had a minus-1 rating with two hits. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in 14 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Oilers trail the best-of-7 series 2-0.

Game 3 goes Saturday in Edmonton.

