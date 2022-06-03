NHL fines Kassian for shenanigans at Oilers bench in Game 2

Zach Kassian is feeling fined.

The Edmonton Oilers forward was issued a $2,500 citation by NHL Player Safety on Friday morning for unsportsmanlike conduct in Thursday’s 4-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final.

Edmonton’s Zack Kassian has been fined $2,500 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct during last night’s game against Colorado. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) June 3, 2022

Kassian ripped off the helmet of Avalanche defenceman Bowen Byram after Byram had been knocked into the bench by Oilers forward Josh Archibald. He was flagged for interference on the play, and Byram was assessed a minor for roughing.

zack kassian gets penalized for taking bowen byram's helmet off while sitting on the bench. byram is also penalized for roughing, somehow. pic.twitter.com/oM4pCvCuVC — zach laing (@zjlaing) June 3, 2022

Kassian played a total of 6:43 in the game and had a minus-1 rating with two hits. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in 14 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Oilers trail the best-of-7 series 2-0.

Game 3 goes Saturday in Edmonton.