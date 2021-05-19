Edmonton Oilers 50/50 jackpot soars past $2M for playoff opener

Somebody’s going to win a lot of money tonight.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are here, and Edmonton Oilers fans are excited. Ahead of tonight’s series-opening game against the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place, Oilers fans are snapping up 50/50 tickets for tonight’s virtual draw.

An hour before game time, the 50/50 jackpot had surpassed $2.3 million. It’s sure to rise even higher before the draw held after 11 pm MT.

Tickets can be purchased by individuals 18 years or older, located within Alberta at time of purchase, through the Oilers website.

Fans can select from the following four ticket pack options:

$5 for one

$10 for 10

$20 for 60

$50 for 200

Today’s raffle also includes an early bird draw, with prizes being awarded every hour until 10 pm.