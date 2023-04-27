McDavid banged up? Oilers captain seen favouring leg at practice

Is Connor McDavid 100% healthy? The Edmonton Oilers captain was seen favouring his leg at practice this morning, so the answer isn’t exactly clear.

He wouldn’t be the only player playing through an ailment at this time of the year, but this video from practice posted by TSN’s Ryan Rishaug could be cause for concern. McDavid appeared to be favouring his left leg, or perhaps more specifically, his left knee.

Playoff time, everyone is nursing something. 97 shaking off what looks to be a sore leg at practice today. pic.twitter.com/F3kbiiWoKc — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) April 27, 2023

That’s the same knee that McDavid appeared to hurt in Game 3, on a questionable hit from Drew Doughty.

Doughty hit on McDavid pic.twitter.com/KwMw8NufSZ — Hockey Realm (@hockey_realm) April 22, 2023

McDavid has averaged a team-high 24:45 of ice time in the playoffs and has eight points in five games, so he’s clearly still contributing.

Still, getting a full three days in a row off between Game 5 and Game 6 should benefit the Oilers superstar.

“There’s benefits to both,” McDavid said diplomatically, when asked to compare playing right away versus having an unusually long layoff during a playoff series. “Obviously, the time off is nice for rest, but it would be nice to keep playing. Obviously, when you’re in a series, you’re going every other day and that’d be nice. But at the end of the day, we’ll take the rest.”

The Oilers can win the series on Saturday in LA. If necessary, Game 7 is scheduled for Monday in Edmonton.