27-year-old charged with murder after random attack at LRT station

Edmonton Police say a 27-year-old man has been arrested after what is believed to be a random attack at an LRT station.

On Sunday around 9:15 pm, police were called to a weapons complaint at the Belvedere LRT Station near 129 Avenue and Fort Road.

Once they arrived, police located a deceased man with “suspicious injuries.”

Since Sunday, police have located and arrested a suspect. Jamal Wheeler, 27, has been charged with second-degree murder related to the man’s death.

Investigators believe the victim and suspect were not known to each other.

An autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow to determine the cause of death.