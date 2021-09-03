We asked U of A students to give us the inside scoop on yummy eats around campus

This article is part of a national campaign for Interac.

One of the things we love about Edmonton is the city’s always-evolving food scene, with something to suit every taste preference and budget.

Whether it’s a coffee (and a freshly baked pastry) to go or a sit-down meal you’re after, there’s sure to be cafes and restaurants nearby with menu items to match your cravings. But have you ever considered the many foodie destinations located near the University of Alberta (U of A)?

To shine a light on the delicious foods available in and around U of A ahead of the return to campus this fall, we asked U of A students to share their top-rated must-eats. Here’s what they said and why each appetizing item is worth trying.

This delicious eatery offers a menu with a diverse crossover of Filipino and Southeast Asian cuisines.

Filistix, which is regarded as one of Edmonton’s most innovative food spots, all started with a food truck back in the summer of 2011. “We serve, hands down, the best food on campus,” the Filistix website reads.

Lizzy Barron, a current U of A student, tells Daily Hive she loves Filistix. “Filistix is absolutely great,” she says.

Chai bar Remedy Cafe came up repeatedly when we asked U of A students about the must-try eats and spots they enjoy around campus. It comes as no surprise since the cafe, which serves Indian and Pakistani dishes and drinks with a twist of its own, has nine locations across Alberta.

Emily Tolley, a graduate who attained her Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and her Bachelor of Secondary Education at U of A, says the 109 Street cafe location was her favourite spot around campus. She recalls “the most delicious lattes” and “such a great vibe” for studying.

“They have a huge loft space upstairs, so even if it looks busy, you can probably find a spot,” Tolley explains. “There are also tons of vegan options!”

In 2019, Edmonton’s ice cream purveyor Kind Ice Cream launched to bring batch-by-batch flavours to the city. Offering both dairy and vegan options, the team uses local ingredients in all of its handcrafted products to make each scoop even tastier than the next.

“Picking a favourite food spot is tricky because Edmonton has an excellent food scene,” says third-year U of A Medical student Jess Rohs. “This isn’t on campus, but I couldn’t answer food-related questions without shouting out my favourite Edmonton ice cream place, Kind Ice Cream!”

Rohs also recommends Remedy on 109 Street for coffee and samosas, where you can pay for dine-in and takeout eats using contactless Interac Debit.

Located at U of A’s North Powerplant, bistro-pub meets art space Dewey’s is the largest fully-licensed eatery on campus. Along with dishing up meals for students all day long (from French toast to pierogi poutine), it boasts multiple pool tables and comfortable couches.

“I really enjoyed going to Dewey’s on campus,” says Jenna Patterson, who graduated from U of A with her Bachelor of Science in Environmental and Conservation Sciences. “They have the best jalapeño poppers; I still think about them.”

Patterson adds, “It was a great place to meet up with people or study alone.” Please note, Dewey’s is slated to reopen to students once it is safe to do so in September.

Chinese restaurant The Jacket Potato Man (yes, this is the eatery’s real name!) has an address of 112 Street on campus at U of A. This spot is known for its jacket potatoes, New York-style salad, beef stew on rice, and more.

Victoria Mah, a U of A graduate, shares just how good the food served here is with Daily Hive. “To this day, I still go on campus for the jacket potato salad!” She says there’s “something about their addicting vinaigrette dressing.”

“Jacket Potato not only has great salad, but their various versions of potatoes are delicious too! Given the name, it’s not surprising,” Mah adds.

