An H&W Produce store is opening in Sherwood Park next month

A low-cost grocer is set to open its doors in Sherwood Park next month, with a huge H&W Produce store in the works.

The Edmonton-based produce chain first teased its Sherwood Park location back in March, which sent many people into a frenzy.

The Sherwood Park location will be called The Market at H&W Produce, and the new grocery store will take shape in the former Planet Organic location at Unit 160 201 Festival Way.

H&W Produce part-owner David Harrison previously told Daily Hive they are aiming for a mid-to-end July opening date.

“This space was a perfect location, it’s a growing community and growing quickly, it seemed like a perfect fit. The more we looked at it, the more we loved it,” Harrison said.

The location will also be the chain’s first market brand, showcasing what it has learned over two decades in business while emphasizing locally grown produce and items.

The store is approximately 10,800 square feet and will create about 20 jobs in Sherwood Park.

There are currently six H&W Produce stores in Alberta, and we can’t wait to check out this location.

As for potentially more stores coming to the Edmonton area, Harrison added that they “would like to come to St. Albert” if they can find the right location. Fingers crossed that can happen soon!

The Marketplace H&W Produce Sherwood Park

Address: Unit 160 201 Festival Way, Sherwood Park

