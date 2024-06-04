Edmonton set to see a seven-cent decrease at the gas pumps this week

According to the gas forecasting site Gas Wizard, the price of regular gasoline will drop by three cents today and another four cents tomorrow. Premium gasoline will also decrease by four cents at the pumps in Edmonton this week.

By tomorrow, regular gas in Alberta’s capital will be $1.42 per litre, and premium gas will be $1.72 per litre.

The price of diesel will effectively see no change over the next two days, as Gas Wizard forecasts a three-cent increase today, followed by a three-cent decrease tomorrow.

It’s a different story for our neighbours to the south, however, as Calgarians are set to see a two-cent increase at the pumps today, followed by a four-cent decrease tomorrow.

Canada’s most expensive litre of regular gasoline can be found in Victoria, where the price at the pumps sits at $1.90 today.

The cheapest litre is in Winnipeg, where regular gasoline costs $1.39 per litre.