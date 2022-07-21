Finally: Gas prices around Edmonton drop to $1.59 per litre

If you are looking to fuel up today, be on the lookout for gas stations south of Edmonton, with some prices as low as $1.599 per litre.

Multiple gas stations in the Leduc area are currently sitting at $1.599 per litre, according to GasBuddy.com.

Prices in Edmonton have yet to drop that low as of the time of publishing, with most hovering around the $1.719 to $1.769 per litre range.

If you are taking a little road trip west this weekend, gas prices in the $1.599 per litre range can also be found in Drayton Valley, Thorsby, and Calmar, according to GasBuddy.

So if you have enough fuel in the tank to get you on down to the Leduc area, that seems like your best bet to fill up for the lowest possible price at the pump in the YEG area. Best of luck!