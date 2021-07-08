Environment Canada issues heat warning for Edmonton

Things are heating up in Edmonton, literally. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the city, with high temperatures lasting into the weekend.

Daytime highs of 29°C or hotter combined with overnight lows of 14°C or warmer are expected to continue through Saturday.

According to The Weather Network, the peak of the heat is forecasted for Friday and Saturday, with daytime highs of 32°C before the risk of a thunderstorm Saturday evening to cool things down a bit.

“Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness,” said Environment Canada.

The government agency advises residents and visitors in the city to take the following precautions:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

Take frequent breaks from the heat, and spend time in cool, indoor spaces when possible

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle, and don’t leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” according to EC.

The warning comes less than a week after a historic heatwave swept over much of western Canada, shattering record high temperatures in Alberta and British Columbia.

A full list of heat warnings for the entire province can be found on the Environment Canada website.