This elegant $4.5M mansion in Edmonton has a HUGE indoor pool

You could own an elegant mansion resembling a luxury hotel in southwest Edmonton with a massive pool, home theatre, and all the luxuries — though it won’t come cheap.

This home, located at 16 Wedgewood Crescent NW, was built in 2002 and boasts 11,737 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an office, and a basement built for entertaining.

It was listed on the market recently for $4,500,000.

A wrought iron gate opens to the stunning front driveway and printing landscaping, welcoming you to the mansion.

When you step inside, you’re greeted by the grand foyer, which opens to the rest of the home.

The kitchen is timeless, with a gas range and a pantry with its own fridge inside.

We love this stunning dining space, with floor-to-ceiling windows allowing plenty of light.

The primary bedroom is massive and a retreat in and of itself, with huge windows, an enormous ensuite, and a hot tub.

Imagine sitting in the tub by the fireplace on a cold winter night.

We’re also obsessed with this home’s grand office, which has gorgeous wood panelling and large windows.

Toward the back of the house, you’ll find the enormous 50 x 20-foot pool with a diving board and beautifully painted ceilings.

If that’s not good enough, you’ll also find a hot tub and your very own steam room attached to the pool.

The rest of the basement is perfect for hosting parties, with a wet bar, massive entertainment space, home theatre, and more.

In the back, you’ll find even more space to entertain, with an expansive patio space and a masterfully landscaped backyard.

Would you buy this home? Let us know in the comments.