Real EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

This elegant $4.5M mansion in Edmonton has a HUGE indoor pool

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Sep 28 2024, 3:00 pm
This elegant $4.5M mansion in Edmonton has a HUGE indoor pool
Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Remax River City

You could own an elegant mansion resembling a luxury hotel in southwest Edmonton with a massive pool, home theatre, and all the luxuries — though it won’t come cheap.

This home, located at 16 Wedgewood Crescent NW, was built in 2002 and boasts 11,737 square feet of living space, three bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an office, and a basement built for entertaining.

It was listed on the market recently for $4,500,000.

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Remax River City

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Remax River City

A wrought iron gate opens to the stunning front driveway and printing landscaping, welcoming you to the mansion.

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Remax River City

When you step inside, you’re greeted by the grand foyer, which opens to the rest of the home.

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Remax River City

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Remax River City

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Remax River City

The kitchen is timeless, with a gas range and a pantry with its own fridge inside.

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Remax River City

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Remax River City

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Remax River City

We love this stunning dining space, with floor-to-ceiling windows allowing plenty of light.

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Remax River City

The primary bedroom is massive and a retreat in and of itself, with huge windows, an enormous ensuite, and a hot tub.

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Remax River City

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Remax River City

Imagine sitting in the tub by the fireplace on a cold winter night.

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Remax River City

We’re also obsessed with this home’s grand office, which has gorgeous wood panelling and large windows.

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Remax River City

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Remax River City

Toward the back of the house, you’ll find the enormous 50 x 20-foot pool with a diving board and beautifully painted ceilings.

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Remax River City

If that’s not good enough, you’ll also find a hot tub and your very own steam room attached to the pool.

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Remax River City

The rest of the basement is perfect for hosting parties, with a wet bar, massive entertainment space, home theatre, and more.

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Remax River City

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Remax River City

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Remax River City

In the back, you’ll find even more space to entertain, with an expansive patio space and a masterfully landscaped backyard.

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Remax River City

Kerri-lyn A. Holland/Remax River City

Would you buy this home? Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop