The City of Edmonton has started mailing out property assessment notices, with more than 400,000 expected to land in property owners’ mailboxes this week.

The assessments, which are based on the City’s evaluation of properties from July 2023, provide the assessed property’s value and the taxes that may be associated with it.

In November 2023, Edmonton City Council approved a 6.6% overall municipal property tax increase for 2024.

But that increase doesn’t necessarily mean that individual property taxes will increase by 6.6% — individual tax bills differ depending on how a property’s assessed value changed in comparison to the overall change in its residential or non-residential assessment class.

The median single detached home is valued at $428,500, meaning that the average homeowner will see an increase of $199 in comparison to 2023.

“We encourage property owners to review the details on their 2024 assessment notice and compare their property’s assessed value to similar properties in their neighbourhood,” Cate Watt, city assessor and branch manager of assessment and taxation, said in a statement.

“Since assessment values determine property owners’ fair share of property taxes, it’s important to review the details of your assessment.”

The total assessed value of properties in Edmonton was $191.6 billion.

In 2024, there were a total of 429,273 properties assessed. That’s an increase of about 1.3% from the previous year.