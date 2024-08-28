Edmonton is one of the least popular work-from-home cities in Canada

The start of the decade marked a flurry of work-from-home jobs in Edmonton thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, it seems like that lifestyle is slowly slipping from view in the city.

Newly released data from Statistics Canada revealed that the share of workers mostly working from home nationally has fallen every year since May 2021.

In May 2024, 18.7% of employed people worked mostly from home, down 1.4% from May 2023 and 3.7% lower compared to May 2022.

Looking at Edmonton, we landed in 13th place out of the 15 census metropolitan areas, with the proportion of workers mostly working from home at just 16.5%.

Our friends to the south in Calgary fared a little bit better, landing in 12th place with the proportion of workers mostly working from home at 17.1%.

StatCan added in a release that from May 2023 to May 2024, the share of employed people mostly working from home decreased in Quebec (-3.8% to 18.4%), Saskatchewan (-1.8% to 10.1%) and Ontario (-1.4% to 21.7%).

On the other hand, this share increased in Nova Scotia (+3% to 17.5%), and Prince Edward Island (+2.5% to 15.4%).

Saskatchewan had the lowest share of workers mostly working from home among the provinces in May 2024, while Ontario had the highest share.