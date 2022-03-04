Edmonton Wordle players are the fifth quickest in all of Canada

How many tries does it take you on average to succeed in Wordle every day? If you’re in Edmonton, you’re among some of the fastest in the country.

It takes the average Edmonton Wordle player 3.92 guesses, good for fifth in all of Canada.

According to a new study by WordTips , which analyzes Twitter data regarding the popular game, Canada is the 17th best country in the world at solving daily puzzles.

Within Canada, Toronto is the best at solving Wordles, averaging 3.81 guesses. Vancouver followed suit, followed by Ottawa, Montreal, and Edmonton, rounding out the top five.

As a country, Canada takes 3.90 guesses per day to solve the puzzles, barely eking out our American neighbours, who need 3.92.

On a global scale, Sweden is the world’s best Wordle solver, needing an average of 3.72 guesses per daily puzzle.

Canberra, Australia, is the best global city, averaging 3.58 guesses.

With files from Tyler Jadah