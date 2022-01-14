Edmonton could see a 25ºC drop in temperatures next week 

Talk about weather whiplash! Edmonton is forecast to see a 25ºC drop in temperatures next week, in a span of 24 hours to boot.

According to Environment Canada, some wild fluctuations in temperatures are on the way to our city.

This weekend is forecast to have daytime highs above zero, with Saturday even reaching 5ºC.

Things take a chilly turn on Monday, with a daytime high of 2ºC, which then plummets to -17ºC with a chance of flurries. That’s the winter weather we are all used to here in Edmonton!

Tuesday’s high only reaches -13ºC, before dropping down to -23ºC overnight. That’s a 25ºC temperature fluctuation from Monday’s high.

There is a bit of a bright spot coming up on Thursday, with a forecast high of zero. We’ll gladly take that over anything in the -20ºCs.

So, there you have it. Get out there this weekend and enjoy the warm weather before a brief blast of cooler air creeps into Edmonton. If you get migraines due to quick temperature changes, you’d better stock up on that Advil or Tylenol now.