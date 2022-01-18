A thaw is coming: Edmonton forecast to see 34º temperature increase by weekend

As Edmonton endures the blast of a winter storm once again, Environment Canada is calling for one heck of a warm-up by the weekend.

The federal weather agency isn’t forecasting a slight rise in temperatures. They are calling for an increase of more than 30ºC from Tuesday night to Sunday. Bonkers!

At the time of writing, Edmonton is -19ºC and sunny. The weather remains frigid into Wednesday before we return to those plus-degree highs. Thursday is expected to reach 3ºC with cloud cover before dropping down to -8ºC overnight.

Friday’s temperatures drop again, with a high of -8ºC and a mix of sun and cloud. Saturday dawns somewhat snowy with a high of 6ºC predicted. To end the weekend, Sunday is forecasted to reach 9ºC.

If Edmonton reaches Sunday’s predicted high, it will break the highest daily temperature ever recorded on January 23, 2015, at 7.6ºC.

So, there you have it. All that blowing snow, freezing rain, and icy roads we are experiencing early this week will be short-lived, thankfully. What a weather rollercoaster of a winter this year has been!