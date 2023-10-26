Edmonton could see a 18°C temperature boost just in time for Halloween

With snow and recording-shattering cold in Edmonton this week, a wild temperature swing in the forecast toward warmth is welcome news to us.

Some cold temperatures are expected today and tomorrow, with overnight lows of -8°C and -11°C, according to the current forecast from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Tuesday, October 31, is teasing a high of 7°C with a mix of sun and cloud, and when you do the math, that is a wicked 18°C temperature change from Friday evening to Tuesday, which is music to the ears for all the kids planning on going trick-or-treating!

The record high for October 31 is 12.6°C, according to ECCC, being set back in 2010 with data starting in 1996. We might not be breaking any records for Halloween, but it sure will be nice!

So, there you have it.

The upcoming forecast doesn’t look the most pleasant for Edmonton; however, an early look at the start of winter in Alberta does seem pretty promising. Our fingers are crossed!