Edmonton is switching parking apps — here's what you need to know

Edmonton is switching from EPark to a new parking app provider — this is what you need to know.

On May 15, the City of Edmonton will launch HotSpot Parking, a new app to pay for and manage parking.

The switch is being made in response to customer feedback on app features that worked and needed improvement. The HotSpot Parking new app will contain all the improvements based on the feedback.

“With the new app, powered by HotSpot Parking, paying for daily parking will be simpler and easier,” the City says.

In the meantime, here is what you need to know about your current EPark account and how to park downtown.

As of yesterday, you can no longer top up existing funds in your EPark account. You can still use the existing funds and other features through the site until April 29, allowing you to close down your account in increments.

The app will continue to be in use until April 29.

You will still be able to use the EPark virtual pay machine.

From now until April 28, you can request a refund on your existing balance through this link and close your MyEPark account.

If you do not request a refund, MyEPark accounts with current balances of $25 or more will be transferred to a new account between April 29 and May 15.

Those who have $25 or less in their EPark account will have to request a refund for their remaining account balance until June 30.