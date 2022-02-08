Edmonton has some of the most sustainable hotels of any city in the world

Edmonton is home to one of the largest number of environmentally friendly hotels with clear practices on reducing waste, sourcing local produce, and minimizing energy consumption.

A new analysis by British data comparison firm Uswitch combed through the “eco-credentials” of thousands of hotels in the world’s 200 largest cities on hotel platform .

There are 133 hotels in Edmonton, 30 of which or nearly 23% are deemed to be properties with sustainable operations. This percentage is one of the highest in the world.

In fact, Canadian cities dominate the top five in the global ranking.

Vancouver is followed by Stockholm, Sweden at 40.3% (87 out of 216 hotels), Toronto at 24.7%% (37 out of 150 hotels), Calgary at 23.5% (32 out of 136 hotels), and Edmonton at 22.6% (30 out of 133 hotels).

Montreal is ranked 39th, with 38 out of 309 hotels carrying out sustainable practices or 12.3%.

The ranking of the world’s top 50 cities for sustainable hotels did not include any cities in the United States, Australia, or Great Britain. Other than Canadian cities, other countries that were represented by a handful or more of their cities include India (10 cities) and South Africa (five cities).

Top cities with the most sustainable hotels

Vancouver, Canada: 43.82% — 39 out of 89 hotels Stockholm, Sweden: 40.28% — 87 out of 216 hotels Toronto, Canada: 24.67% — 37 out of 150 hotels Calgary, Canada: 23.53% — 32 out of 136 hotels Edmonton, Canada: 22.56% — 30 out of 133 hotels Lahore, Pakistan: 21.33% — 32 out of 150 hotels Medellin, Colombia: 20.04% — 94 out of 469 hotels Bogota, Colombia: 19.6% — 147 out of 750 hotels Ekurhuleni, South Africa: 19.46% — 217 out of 1,115 hotels Johannesburg, South Africa: 19.21% — 132 out of 687 hotels

With files from Kenneth Chan