The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is hoping the public can assist with information after human remains were discovered in northeast Edmonton.

The remains, which police believe belong to an unreported missing adult female, were discovered in an area northeast of the Evergreen Trailer Park, south of Manning Drive.

For investigative reasons, EPS is currently withholding the exact location of the remains and their date of recovery.

EPS is currently working with a forensic anthropologist and the Edmonton Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the woman and her cause of death. To help further the investigation, police have released photos of items the woman was wearing when discovered.

The items are a shirt with a “Move 82” logo on the back as well as a piercing with a flat back.