Massive Edmonton Oilers logo painted on lawn by Alberta family

Edmonton Oilers fans are loving this playoff season and one family in Alberta is taking their Oilers pride to a whole new level.

Jaylene Rice and her family painted a massive Edmonton Oilers logo on their lawn in Fort McMurray to show their pride in the team, completely nailing the iconic logo.

Rice made the post on her Facebook showing off the logo ahead of Game 1 of the Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Western Conference Final.

“Let’s go OILERS!!!!” wrote Rice. “Took a couple of hours to do but worth it!!!”

The Oilers dropped the first game of the series in a wicked 14-goal game.

Game 2 will take place tonight at Ball Arena in Denver at 6 pm MT, before returning to Rogers Place Arena in Edmonton on Saturday and Monday for Games 3 and 4. Let’s go Oilers!