SportsHockeyOilers

Edmonton Oilers are changing their home uniform next season: report

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Jun 22 2021, 3:17 pm
Edmonton Oilers are changing their home uniform next season: report
Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Orange is out and navy is in for the Edmonton Oilers next season.

The Oilers are making a change to their primary home uniform, according to a report from Tom Gazzola of TSN 1260.

Edmonton will turn to their navy jerseys, which were previously part of their alternate uniform.

While technically Edmonton’s home uniforms were primarily orange last season, the team opted for their navy look for most games at Rogers Place down the stretch, including both of their playoff home games.

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Oilers
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT