Fly from Edmonton to Montreal, Toronto, and Ottawa for under $120

Jan 12 2023, 7:15 pm
Right now, Flair Airlines is offering flights from Edmonton to Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa all for under $120 return. What a steal!

If you have been debating on going, consider this your sign to book this deal and save a huge amount of cash.

You escape the sometimes snowy spring weather in Edmonton and spend some time in the gorgeous cities of eastern Canada. How lovely!

There are also other flight options if you want to pay a lot more, with Air Canada and WestJet flights coming in at much higher totals roundtrip.

How to book this flight deal

  1. Go to Google Flights
  2. Enter Edmonton (YEG) to Toronto (YYZ)
  3. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in March.

The lowest price we found was $115 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

  • Departing March 27, returning April 5

How to book this flight deal

  1. Go to Google Flights
  2. Enter Edmonton (YEG) to Ottawa (YOW)
  3. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in May.

The lowest price we found was $115 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

  • Departing May 11, returning May 20

How to book this flight deal

  1. Go to Google Flights
  2. Enter Edmonton (YEG) to Montreal (YUL)
  3. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in March.

The lowest price we found was $114 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

  • Departing March 20, returning March 26

When seeking deals on airfare, also be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.

