Edmonton's housing is among the cheapest per square foot in Canada

If you’re looking for the best bang for your buck, a new real estate report found that Edmonton offers some of the cheapest housing per square foot in Canada.

Century 21 released its annual Price per Square Foot survey, which analyzes the price per square foot of properties in almost 50 communities between January 1 and June 30 this year compared to the same period in previous years.

The report found that prices in Ontario, BC, and Atlantic Canada remained primarily steady, while Alberta bucked the trend with “significant” price increases in markets including Edmonton and Calgary.

Condo markets in Alberta’s major cities rose by more than 17% in Calgary and nearly 10% in Edmonton, while major cities outside Alberta saw decreases (down 1.7% in Vancouver and 4.5% in Toronto).

But despite the increases, Edmonton remains one of the most affordable spots in Canada to buy real estate, with a condo in Alberta’s capital city costing $224 per square foot.

Red Deer slightly edged out Edmonton to take the third-least expensive spot for potential homebuyers, with the price of a townhouse costing $222 per square foot.

Century 21 says that Alberta’s rising prices “tell a story of migration” as Canadians move to the province in search of a lower cost of living.

Vancouver has the highest prices in Canada, while the Prairies and Atlantic Canada rounded up the 10 most affordable spots.