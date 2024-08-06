Edmonton in the running to host 2030 Gay Games

Edmonton may not have a chance at hosting an Olympic Games any time soon, but that doesn’t mean it will never be able to attract international competition.

The Alberta capital may be able to do just that as the city has been named one of 10 in the running to host the 2030 Gay Games, an international competition that brings together the world’s finest LGBTQ2S+ athletes.

Other cities being considered for the games include Vancouver, Tapei, Taiwan, Auckland, New Zealand, and several cities in Australia.

We are excited to announce that ten cities from across five continents have made it through to the Gay Games XIII 2030 long list of potential host cities. Which cities would you want to host the Games in 2030? Let us know in the comments. pic.twitter.com/hvCVrcL4ck — Gay Games (@GayGames) May 2, 2024

All 10 cities, including Edmonton, will present their hosting bid to the Federation of Gay Games (FGG) in October, where a decision will be made to narrow the field down to just three finalists in December.

The actual host is not expected to be announced until November 2025.

The 2030 event will be the 13th iteration of the Gay Games after its inaugural event in 1982 in San Francisco. If Edmonton were to win the privilege to host, it would be only the second time a Canadian city has hosted the event after Vancouver had the honour of doing so in 1992.

Like the Olympics, the Gay Games are hosted every four years. The 2023 iteration of the Games was shared between Hong Kong and Mexico while Valencia, Spain, will host the 2026 Games.

Athletes who compete at the Gay Games participate in sports you would normally expect at the Summer Olympics. Events such as track and field events, aquatics, cycling, and sports like tennis and golf are all included, among others.

There are also some more unique competitions such as ballroom dancing and bowling, two sports that have never made an appearance at the Olympics.

The actual sports are just the tip of the iceberg for the Games, however, as they also have an array of staples that they bring with each competition to help keep spectators entertained over the 10-day spectacle. This includes your typical opening and closing ceremonies but also an International Rainbow Memorial Run that seems to take inspiration from Pride parades, as well as aquatic performances and plenty of workshops.