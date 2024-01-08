3 Edmonton food events happening this week: January 8 to 14

It’s getting chilly in Edmonton, but luckily, there are plenty of fun food events to keep you warm and toasty.

From checking out the farmers’ market to culinary book clubs, here are some of the best Edmonton food events this week.

Check out the farmers’ market

Edmonton’s oldest farmers’ market is held every weekend, and it’s the perfect place to stock up on locally grown produce, baked goods, and more.

When: Every Saturday and Sunday

Where: 10305 97th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Eat and read at a culinary book club

This unique book club pairs the culinary and literary. Each event pairs delicious snacks inspired by the book that will be discussed for a truly immersive experience. This event will discuss Anxious People by Frederick Backman, and the snack of choice will be shortbread.

When: January 12, 2024

Where: Stanley A. Milner Library – 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Centennial Plaza, Edmonton

Price: $5 per person; buy tickets here

Get the week off to a great start with Tuesday Night Trivia at the Canadian Brewhouse.

Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for a chance to get your hands on prizes.

When: Every Tuesday in January

Where: The Canadian Brewhouse (Edmonton Manning) – 15513 37th Street NW, Edmonton