3 Edmonton food events happening this week: May 13 to 19

It’s a new week, and that means a whole lot of new food events incoming!

From a new vegan fast-food spot to drinking craft beer on a street car, here are some of the best food events to check out in Edmonton this week.

Check out a newly open vegan fast-food spot

Odd Burger, a Canadian fast-food chain, has just opened its first Edmonton outpost. Diners can enjoy vegan takes on favourites such as the Famous Burger, ChickUn burgers, fries and milkshakes.

When: Opens on May 11, 2024

Where: 336A Mayfield Common NW, Edmonton

Drink beer on a street car

This series by The Common is back, and you’ll be able to enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic street car.

When: May 16, 2024

Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $59.77 per person, buy tickets here

Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.

When: Every Thursday in May

Where: 108th Avenue and 124th Street, Edmonton