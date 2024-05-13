3 Edmonton food events happening this week: May 13 to 19
It’s a new week, and that means a whole lot of new food events incoming!
From a new vegan fast-food spot to drinking craft beer on a street car, here are some of the best food events to check out in Edmonton this week.
Check out a newly open vegan fast-food spot
Odd Burger, a Canadian fast-food chain, has just opened its first Edmonton outpost. Diners can enjoy vegan takes on favourites such as the Famous Burger, ChickUn burgers, fries and milkshakes.
When: Opens on May 11, 2024
Where: 336A Mayfield Common NW, Edmonton
Drink beer on a street car
This series by The Common is back, and you’ll be able to enjoy limited brews from some of Alberta’s best breweries, plus snacks while riding Edmonton’s iconic historic street car.
When: May 16, 2024
Where: 10910 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Price: $59.77 per person, buy tickets here
124 Grand Market
Browse goods from over 60 rotating vendors, including food trucks, local produce, prepared foods and artisan goods. There will also be local live entertainment to enjoy while you shop.
When: Every Thursday in May
Where: 108th Avenue and 124th Street, Edmonton