5 Edmonton food events happening this week: December 26 to 31

The holidays are now in full swing, but if you’re looking for an excuse to get up and out of the house, plenty of food events are still taking place in Edmonton this week.

From festive pop-ups to glitzy New Year’s Eve parties, you can fill up your calendar with more than Christmas movies.

Here are five of the best food events taking place this week in Edmonton.

Enjoy a festive cocktail or two

If you’re looking to swap the cold for something a little more tropical, Wilfred’s is hosting a Sippin’ Santa pop-up. You’ll be able to choose from a ton of cocktails that’ll transport you to warmer climates but in the most adorable festive glasses.

When: Until December 31, 2023

Where: Wilfreds – 10429 121st Street NW, Edmonton

Get the week off to a great start with Tuesday Night Trivia at the Canadian Brewhouse.

Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for a chance to get your hands on prizes.

When: Every Tuesday in December

Where: The Canadian Brewhouse (Edmonton Manning) – 15513 37th Street NW, Edmonton

Go for a fancy New Year’s Eve dinner

If going to a New Year’s Eve party isn’t your thing, you could indulge in a fancy festive dinner at the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald instead. With wild mushroom truffle soup, lobster ravioli, and beef tenderloin on the menu, it may just be the perfect way to ring in the new year.

When: December 31, 2023

Where: Fairmont Hotel Macdonald – 10065 100th Street, Edmonton

Price: $175 per person

Have a Holly, Dolly Christmas

Dolly’s Cocktail Bar has been transformed into a festive wonderland with themed drinks and delicious snacks to get you in the holiday spirit.

When: Until January 7, 2024

Where: Dolly’s Cocktail Bar – 9902 109th Street, Edmonton

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at The Rec Room

If unlimited games sound like the ideal way to ring in the new year, The Rec Room is hosting its annual NYE parties at its South Edmonton and West Edmonton Mall locations. There’ll be tons of arcade games, a magician, a fortune teller and live music to keep you entertained.

When: December 31, 2023

Where: 1725 – 99th Street NW, Edmonton

West Edmonton Mall – Unit 2065, 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Price: From $54 per person

