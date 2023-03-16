NewsTravel Deals

You can fly one-way from Edmonton to Dublin for $460 right now

Mar 16 2023
It’s time to pack your bags and plan your European vacation because there’s a pretty sweet flight deal to Dublin that’ll be easy on your pot of gold.

In honour of St. Patrick’s Day (March 17), WestJet is offering 17% off flights from Edmonton to Dublin.

With the discount, a one-way ticket from YEG to the Irish capital could cost you as little as $461.

WestJet

“From exploring ancient castles to enjoying the toe-tapping tunes of Celtic music, there’s no better time to book your Irish adventure,” said WestJet.

Explore Dublin’s beautiful and historic streets, spend an evening at the local pub, and take in all the incredible natural landscapes and culture this country has to offer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ireland (@tourismireland)

WestJet operates flights to Dublin seasonally from May 1 to October 27.

To redeem the discount, use the code 5V9P2VF when booking your flight to Dublin. The sale is in effect from now until 11:59 pm on March 20.

Check out this link to book your trip and happy travelling!

