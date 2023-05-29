Severe thunderstorm watch up for areas around Edmonton

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Edmonton and surrounding areas.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says conditions are “favourable” for severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind, large hail, and heavy rain.

ECCC warns that large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop early this afternoon and persist into the evening.

Keep an eye out for updates, and when thunder roars, go indoors!